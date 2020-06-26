All apartments in Glendale
14415 N 57TH Drive

14415 North 57th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14415 North 57th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This is a VERY NICE PROPERTY! Double master bedrooms, huge walk-in closets in each room, double vanity, separate shower and tub. Private balcony with view of greens. 2 car garage, beautiful private courtyard with good size covered patio. Stunning interior with tile and wood like flooring (no carpet). Kitchen overlooks lush private courtyard. Newer stainless steel appliance package in place. Room for extra refrigerator. Plenty of storage space. Water and trash is included. Property is stunning and the location is prime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 N 57TH Drive have any available units?
14415 N 57TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14415 N 57TH Drive have?
Some of 14415 N 57TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 N 57TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14415 N 57TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 N 57TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14415 N 57TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 14415 N 57TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14415 N 57TH Drive offers parking.
Does 14415 N 57TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14415 N 57TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 N 57TH Drive have a pool?
No, 14415 N 57TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14415 N 57TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14415 N 57TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 N 57TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14415 N 57TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
