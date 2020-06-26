14415 N 57TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This is a VERY NICE PROPERTY! Double master bedrooms, huge walk-in closets in each room, double vanity, separate shower and tub. Private balcony with view of greens. 2 car garage, beautiful private courtyard with good size covered patio. Stunning interior with tile and wood like flooring (no carpet). Kitchen overlooks lush private courtyard. Newer stainless steel appliance package in place. Room for extra refrigerator. Plenty of storage space. Water and trash is included. Property is stunning and the location is prime!