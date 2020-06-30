All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:41 AM

14011 North 54th Drive

14011 North 54th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14011 North 54th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Beautiful kitchen with new countertops, breakfast bar, new stove and dishwasher, upgraded sink fixture, and maple cabinetry. Spacious living area. Tile and carpet in all the right places. Very nice master bed and bath. Sparkling community pool! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lbs)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14011 North 54th Drive have any available units?
14011 North 54th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14011 North 54th Drive have?
Some of 14011 North 54th Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14011 North 54th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14011 North 54th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14011 North 54th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14011 North 54th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14011 North 54th Drive offer parking?
No, 14011 North 54th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14011 North 54th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14011 North 54th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14011 North 54th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14011 North 54th Drive has a pool.
Does 14011 North 54th Drive have accessible units?
No, 14011 North 54th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14011 North 54th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14011 North 54th Drive has units with dishwashers.

