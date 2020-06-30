14011 North 54th Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

Beautiful kitchen with new countertops, breakfast bar, new stove and dishwasher, upgraded sink fixture, and maple cabinetry. Spacious living area. Tile and carpet in all the right places. Very nice master bed and bath. Sparkling community pool! Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lbs)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



