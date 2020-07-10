Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 13259 North 51st Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
13259 North 51st Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:12 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13259 North 51st Drive
13259 North 51st Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
13259 North 51st Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13259 North 51st Drive have any available units?
13259 North 51st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 13259 North 51st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13259 North 51st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13259 North 51st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13259 North 51st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13259 North 51st Drive offer parking?
No, 13259 North 51st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13259 North 51st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13259 North 51st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13259 North 51st Drive have a pool?
No, 13259 North 51st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13259 North 51st Drive have accessible units?
No, 13259 North 51st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13259 North 51st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13259 North 51st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13259 North 51st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13259 North 51st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College