All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 13239 N 55TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
13239 N 55TH Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

13239 N 55TH Drive

13239 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13239 North 55th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Current Tenant will be out by 1/25/2020.Will require Lister to set up appointment. Minimum of 2 Hour Notice Required.3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths - Great Room Floor Plan, Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Microwave, Walk-in Pantry. Inside Laundry, Covered Patio, RV Gate, Extended Garage, Desert Front Landscaping, Some Grass in Rear. Fenced Pool. Landlord Pays for Pool Service to Maintain and Clean Pool, Tenant to Supply Chemicals as requested from Pool Service Personnel. Tenant to allow access to Pool service Personnel as required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13239 N 55TH Drive have any available units?
13239 N 55TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13239 N 55TH Drive have?
Some of 13239 N 55TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13239 N 55TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13239 N 55TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13239 N 55TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13239 N 55TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 13239 N 55TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13239 N 55TH Drive offers parking.
Does 13239 N 55TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13239 N 55TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13239 N 55TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13239 N 55TH Drive has a pool.
Does 13239 N 55TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 13239 N 55TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13239 N 55TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13239 N 55TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College