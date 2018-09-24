13239 N 55TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Current Tenant will be out by 1/25/2020.Will require Lister to set up appointment. Minimum of 2 Hour Notice Required.3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths - Great Room Floor Plan, Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Microwave, Walk-in Pantry. Inside Laundry, Covered Patio, RV Gate, Extended Garage, Desert Front Landscaping, Some Grass in Rear. Fenced Pool. Landlord Pays for Pool Service to Maintain and Clean Pool, Tenant to Supply Chemicals as requested from Pool Service Personnel. Tenant to allow access to Pool service Personnel as required.