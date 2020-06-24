All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 13233 N 56TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
13233 N 56TH Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

13233 N 56TH Avenue

13233 North 56th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13233 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH COMPLETELY REDONE AND UPDATED ACT FAST FOR THIS ONE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have any available units?
13233 N 56TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have?
Some of 13233 N 56TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13233 N 56TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13233 N 56TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13233 N 56TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13233 N 56TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College