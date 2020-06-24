Rent Calculator
13233 N 56TH Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM
13233 N 56TH Avenue
13233 North 56th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
13233 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH COMPLETELY REDONE AND UPDATED ACT FAST FOR THIS ONE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have any available units?
13233 N 56TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have?
Some of 13233 N 56TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13233 N 56TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13233 N 56TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13233 N 56TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13233 N 56TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13233 N 56TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13233 N 56TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
