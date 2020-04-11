Rent Calculator
Glendale, AZ
/
13208 North 51st Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 PM
1 of 15
13208 North 51st Lane
13208 North 51st Lane
No Longer Available
Location
13208 North 51st Lane, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. RV gate. One car garage.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1981
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,350.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13208 North 51st Lane have any available units?
13208 North 51st Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 13208 North 51st Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13208 North 51st Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 North 51st Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13208 North 51st Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 13208 North 51st Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13208 North 51st Lane offers parking.
Does 13208 North 51st Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13208 North 51st Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 North 51st Lane have a pool?
No, 13208 North 51st Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13208 North 51st Lane have accessible units?
No, 13208 North 51st Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 North 51st Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13208 North 51st Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13208 North 51st Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13208 North 51st Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
