Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***Available 1/31/2020*No Short-Term Leasing***

BRAND NEW HOME! Be the first to occupy this absolutely gorgeous home. Open floorplan, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry, awesome Master Suite, dual sinks plus walk-in shower, covered backyard patio, two car garage with extended workshop area, and so much more!!! To apply for www.3rdbaserealty.com and click for rent.