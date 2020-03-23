11640 N 51st Ave 142

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious condo in Glendale - Property Id: 17689



Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Glendale condominium for rent near ASU West and Marshall Ranch in desirable 85304 school district. Living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen, laundry area with washer and dryer included. Covered parking spot. Swimming pool and fitness center on premises. Friendly community. Near shopping and amenities. Owner agent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/17689p

Property Id 17689



(RLNE5285977)