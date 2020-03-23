All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 11640 N 51st Ave 142.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
11640 N 51st Ave 142
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

11640 N 51st Ave 142

11640 North 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11640 North 51st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious condo in Glendale - Property Id: 17689

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Glendale condominium for rent near ASU West and Marshall Ranch in desirable 85304 school district. Living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen, laundry area with washer and dryer included. Covered parking spot. Swimming pool and fitness center on premises. Friendly community. Near shopping and amenities. Owner agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/17689p
Property Id 17689

(RLNE5285977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11640 N 51st Ave 142 have any available units?
11640 N 51st Ave 142 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11640 N 51st Ave 142 have?
Some of 11640 N 51st Ave 142's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11640 N 51st Ave 142 currently offering any rent specials?
11640 N 51st Ave 142 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 N 51st Ave 142 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11640 N 51st Ave 142 is pet friendly.
Does 11640 N 51st Ave 142 offer parking?
Yes, 11640 N 51st Ave 142 offers parking.
Does 11640 N 51st Ave 142 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11640 N 51st Ave 142 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 N 51st Ave 142 have a pool?
Yes, 11640 N 51st Ave 142 has a pool.
Does 11640 N 51st Ave 142 have accessible units?
No, 11640 N 51st Ave 142 does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 N 51st Ave 142 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11640 N 51st Ave 142 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College