Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
10329 N 62nd Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:05 PM
10329 N 62nd Ave
10329 North 62nd Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
10329 North 62nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Very clean one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Spacious and open floorplan. Lovely backyard, nicely landscaped with covered patio. No Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have any available units?
10329 N 62nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10329 N 62nd Ave have?
Some of 10329 N 62nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10329 N 62nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10329 N 62nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10329 N 62nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave offers parking.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have a pool?
No, 10329 N 62nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 10329 N 62nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
