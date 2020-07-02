All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:05 PM

10329 N 62nd Ave

10329 North 62nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10329 North 62nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Very clean one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Spacious and open floorplan. Lovely backyard, nicely landscaped with covered patio. No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have any available units?
10329 N 62nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10329 N 62nd Ave have?
Some of 10329 N 62nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10329 N 62nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10329 N 62nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10329 N 62nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave offers parking.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have a pool?
No, 10329 N 62nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 10329 N 62nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10329 N 62nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10329 N 62nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

