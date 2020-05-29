All apartments in Glendale
10219 North 45th Avenue
10219 North 45th Avenue

10219 North 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10219 North 45th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room features a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10219 North 45th Avenue have any available units?
10219 North 45th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10219 North 45th Avenue have?
Some of 10219 North 45th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10219 North 45th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10219 North 45th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 North 45th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10219 North 45th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10219 North 45th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10219 North 45th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10219 North 45th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10219 North 45th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 North 45th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10219 North 45th Avenue has a pool.
Does 10219 North 45th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10219 North 45th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 North 45th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10219 North 45th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
