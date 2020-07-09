Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
10030 N 66TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10030 N 66TH Lane
10030 North 66th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10030 North 66th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10030 N 66TH Lane have any available units?
10030 N 66TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 10030 N 66TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10030 N 66TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 N 66TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10030 N 66TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 10030 N 66TH Lane offer parking?
No, 10030 N 66TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10030 N 66TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10030 N 66TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 N 66TH Lane have a pool?
No, 10030 N 66TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10030 N 66TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 10030 N 66TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 N 66TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10030 N 66TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10030 N 66TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10030 N 66TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
