All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 10016 N 66TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
10016 N 66TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10016 N 66TH Drive
10016 North 66th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10016 North 66th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10016 N 66TH Drive have any available units?
10016 N 66TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 10016 N 66TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10016 N 66TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10016 N 66TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10016 N 66TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 10016 N 66TH Drive offer parking?
No, 10016 N 66TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10016 N 66TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10016 N 66TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10016 N 66TH Drive have a pool?
No, 10016 N 66TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10016 N 66TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10016 N 66TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10016 N 66TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10016 N 66TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10016 N 66TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10016 N 66TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
