BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park. BB Living at Higley Park combines the benefits of living in a single-family home; spacious floorplans, private backyards, and attached 2-car garages; with the maintenance free lifestyle and vibrant social interactions offered by traditional apartment communities. The property is centrally located to attractions including Gilbert's Discovery Park which features 48 acres of recreational areas, and independent eateries like the decidedly uncommon Joe's Farm Grill. San Tan Village Mall is just minutes away, and easy access to major freeways provides short commutes to all other Phoenix metropolitan areas.