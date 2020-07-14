All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 5pm
3389 E Liberty Ln · (480) 999-1124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-232 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Unit 1-159 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,810

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Unit 1-184 · Avail. now

$1,810

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1-459 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,135

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2061 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park. BB Living at Higley Park combines the benefits of living in a single-family home; spacious floorplans, private backyards, and attached 2-car garages; with the maintenance free lifestyle and vibrant social interactions offered by traditional apartment communities. The property is centrally located to attractions including Gilbert's Discovery Park which features 48 acres of recreational areas, and independent eateries like the decidedly uncommon Joe's Farm Grill. San Tan Village Mall is just minutes away, and easy access to major freeways provides short commutes to all other Phoenix metropolitan areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Up to 1-months rent
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $150
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Attached garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor has 9 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
No, BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
No, BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor does not have units with dishwashers.
