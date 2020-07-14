All apartments in Gilbert
BB Living at Val Vista.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

BB Living at Val Vista

3936 S Decatur Dr · (832) 780-3565
Location

3936 S Decatur Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BB Living at Val Vista.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Find all you desire at BB Living at Val Vista with our luxury 3 & 4 bedroom homes for rent in Gilbert, AZ. We blend sleek, elegant interiors with upscale community amenities to create the ideal home.
Conveniently situated near the Santan Freeway, you'll have quick access to the best that Gilbert has to offer. Whether you prefer catching up with friends at Backyard Taco or would rather spend the night in with your favorite four-legged friend, BB Living at Val Vista lets you live life the way you want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Administrative Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $150 non-refundable
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25

Frequently Asked Questions

Does BB Living at Val Vista have any available units?
BB Living at Val Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does BB Living at Val Vista have?
Some of BB Living at Val Vista's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BB Living at Val Vista currently offering any rent specials?
BB Living at Val Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BB Living at Val Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, BB Living at Val Vista is pet friendly.
Does BB Living at Val Vista offer parking?
No, BB Living at Val Vista does not offer parking.
Does BB Living at Val Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, BB Living at Val Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BB Living at Val Vista have a pool?
No, BB Living at Val Vista does not have a pool.
Does BB Living at Val Vista have accessible units?
No, BB Living at Val Vista does not have accessible units.
Does BB Living at Val Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, BB Living at Val Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

