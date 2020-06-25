993 E Constitution Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

New Paint throughout the house!!4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lindsay Ranch-Gilbert. Open spacious formal living and dinning room. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Four nice sizes bedrooms and backyard ready for entertainment. Pool and landscaping service included.