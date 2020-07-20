Rent Calculator
984 S ROANOKE Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
984 S ROANOKE Street
984 South Roanoke Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
984 South Roanoke Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Greenfield Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 story home on the golf course features, 3 bed rooms, 3 baths, 1 bed room downstairs with a full bath, Kitchen recently updated, newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 984 S ROANOKE Street have any available units?
984 S ROANOKE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 984 S ROANOKE Street have?
Some of 984 S ROANOKE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 984 S ROANOKE Street currently offering any rent specials?
984 S ROANOKE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 S ROANOKE Street pet-friendly?
No, 984 S ROANOKE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 984 S ROANOKE Street offer parking?
Yes, 984 S ROANOKE Street offers parking.
Does 984 S ROANOKE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 S ROANOKE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 S ROANOKE Street have a pool?
No, 984 S ROANOKE Street does not have a pool.
Does 984 S ROANOKE Street have accessible units?
No, 984 S ROANOKE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 984 S ROANOKE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 S ROANOKE Street has units with dishwashers.
