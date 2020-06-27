All apartments in Gilbert
937 W HUDSON Way

937 West Hudson Way · No Longer Available
Location

937 West Hudson Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/2 1/2 bath home in Cooper Ranch. Tile and laminate flooring thru the house. Great location close to downtown Gilbert. highway,shopping and restaurant. Must see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 W HUDSON Way have any available units?
937 W HUDSON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 W HUDSON Way have?
Some of 937 W HUDSON Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 W HUDSON Way currently offering any rent specials?
937 W HUDSON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 W HUDSON Way pet-friendly?
No, 937 W HUDSON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 937 W HUDSON Way offer parking?
No, 937 W HUDSON Way does not offer parking.
Does 937 W HUDSON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 W HUDSON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 W HUDSON Way have a pool?
No, 937 W HUDSON Way does not have a pool.
Does 937 W HUDSON Way have accessible units?
No, 937 W HUDSON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 937 W HUDSON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 W HUDSON Way has units with dishwashers.
