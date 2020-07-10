Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

921 W. Aspen Way Available 06/01/20 Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! - Check out this beautiful townhome near Old Town Gilbert! Stylish, clean and move in ready. This home has ground floor access right from the tandem 2 car garage. Wood plank tile at entry, carpet and wood floors on main living area. There is a nice community pool, greenbelt, playground and sport court. Beautiful plantation shutters, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Second floor has living room, kitchen, bedroom and hall bathroom; spiral staircase leads to upstairs 3rd floor master suite. This home has it all!! Gilbert is an amazing place to live, work and play! Come check it out!!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1350

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet

City rental tax - 1.5%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4144788)