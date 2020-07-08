All apartments in Gilbert
913 N COBBLESTONE Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

913 N COBBLESTONE Street

913 North Cobblestone Street · No Longer Available
Location

913 North Cobblestone Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Park Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Spacious 4 bedrooms home in Gilbert. Home features a large kitchen with island, living room, family room, and grand entrance. Roomy master bedroom with master bathroom featuring dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Large backyard with covered patio and flagstone accents.Property Available 4/22/2020Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1495/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

