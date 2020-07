911 S. Balboa Dr

Amenities

garage pool courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Higley & Warner, 3 bed, 2 bath, community pool, gilbert - DARLING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN SAN SAVINO SUBDIVISION. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE. KITCHEN HAS SKYLIGHT AND LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINETS; FLOOR PLAN IS LIGHT BRIGHT AND OPEN. 2 CAR GARAGE HAS SEPERATE STORAGE ROOM WITH WINDOW. THIS IS A REALLY CUTE FLOOR PLAN WITH COURTYARD ENTRY. COMMUNITY POOL! HOME IS CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINEMENT.



To view contact The Hernandez Team 480-703-4580

Apply online www.arizonaeliteproperties.com



(RLNE2227945)