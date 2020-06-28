All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 9 2020 at 4:46 PM

911 North Joshua Tree Lane

911 North Joshua Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

911 North Joshua Tree Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Carol Rae Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 North Joshua Tree Lane have any available units?
911 North Joshua Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 911 North Joshua Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
911 North Joshua Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 North Joshua Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 North Joshua Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 911 North Joshua Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 911 North Joshua Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 911 North Joshua Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 North Joshua Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 North Joshua Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 911 North Joshua Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 911 North Joshua Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 911 North Joshua Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 911 North Joshua Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 North Joshua Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 North Joshua Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 North Joshua Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
