Gilbert, AZ
909 W WENDY Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM
909 W WENDY Way
909 West Wendy Way
Location
909 West Wendy Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and move in ready! 3 bedroom 2 bath. Close to downtown Gilbert. Easy access to shopping and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 W WENDY Way have any available units?
909 W WENDY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 909 W WENDY Way have?
Some of 909 W WENDY Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 909 W WENDY Way currently offering any rent specials?
909 W WENDY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 W WENDY Way pet-friendly?
No, 909 W WENDY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 909 W WENDY Way offer parking?
No, 909 W WENDY Way does not offer parking.
Does 909 W WENDY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 W WENDY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 W WENDY Way have a pool?
No, 909 W WENDY Way does not have a pool.
Does 909 W WENDY Way have accessible units?
No, 909 W WENDY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 909 W WENDY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 W WENDY Way has units with dishwashers.
