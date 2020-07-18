883 South Almira Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed + loft / 2.5 bath / 3 car garage in Cooley Station, a highly sought after subdivision in Gilbert with community pools and playgrounds!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.