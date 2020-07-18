All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 883 South Almira Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
883 South Almira Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

883 South Almira Avenue

883 S Almira Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

883 S Almira Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed + loft / 2.5 bath / 3 car garage in Cooley Station, a highly sought after subdivision in Gilbert with community pools and playgrounds!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 South Almira Avenue have any available units?
883 South Almira Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 South Almira Avenue have?
Some of 883 South Almira Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 South Almira Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
883 South Almira Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 South Almira Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 South Almira Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 883 South Almira Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 883 South Almira Avenue offers parking.
Does 883 South Almira Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 883 South Almira Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 South Almira Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 883 South Almira Avenue has a pool.
Does 883 South Almira Avenue have accessible units?
No, 883 South Almira Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 883 South Almira Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 South Almira Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College