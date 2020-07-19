Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
874 Porter St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
874 Porter St
874 South Porter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
874 South Porter Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons
Amenities
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Status: Available now
Beds: 3
Baths: 2.5
SqFt: 2002
Gorgeous 3 BR 2.5 BA 2-Story Home on Oversized Corner Lot! Spacious Kitchen! Hot Tub in Backyard! 2 Car Garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 874 Porter St have any available units?
874 Porter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
Is 874 Porter St currently offering any rent specials?
874 Porter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Porter St pet-friendly?
No, 874 Porter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 874 Porter St offer parking?
Yes, 874 Porter St offers parking.
Does 874 Porter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 Porter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Porter St have a pool?
No, 874 Porter St does not have a pool.
Does 874 Porter St have accessible units?
No, 874 Porter St does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Porter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 Porter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 Porter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 Porter St does not have units with air conditioning.
