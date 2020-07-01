All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 870 East Devon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
870 East Devon Road
Last updated December 2 2019 at 10:51 PM

870 East Devon Road

870 East Devon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

870 East Devon Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Gilbert with tile in all the right places! Stunning kitchen with all appliances included, beautiful countertops, and breakfast bar! Ceiling fans throughout. Shutters throughout. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom! Great backyard! Two-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
--
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 East Devon Road have any available units?
870 East Devon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 870 East Devon Road currently offering any rent specials?
870 East Devon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 East Devon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 East Devon Road is pet friendly.
Does 870 East Devon Road offer parking?
Yes, 870 East Devon Road offers parking.
Does 870 East Devon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 East Devon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 East Devon Road have a pool?
No, 870 East Devon Road does not have a pool.
Does 870 East Devon Road have accessible units?
No, 870 East Devon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 870 East Devon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 East Devon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 East Devon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 East Devon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College