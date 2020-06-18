863 E WINDSOR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ceramic tile in entry & kitchen. Vaulted ceiling. Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has island & overlooks spacious great room. Double sinks in master bath. Mist system on large covered patio. Built in cabinets in garage. ***Proof of renters insurance required at move in ***NO SMOKING HOME*** PLUS 1.5% City of Gilbert Rental Tax.