844 E ZESTA Lane
844 E ZESTA Lane

844 East Zesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

844 East Zesta Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a den home in Layton Lakes. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and center island. Low maintenance yard. Large master, huge walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 E ZESTA Lane have any available units?
844 E ZESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 E ZESTA Lane have?
Some of 844 E ZESTA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 E ZESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
844 E ZESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 E ZESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 844 E ZESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 844 E ZESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 844 E ZESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 844 E ZESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 E ZESTA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 E ZESTA Lane have a pool?
No, 844 E ZESTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 844 E ZESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 844 E ZESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 844 E ZESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 E ZESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
