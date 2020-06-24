844 E ZESTA Lane

844 East Zesta Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Layton Lakes
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a den home in Layton Lakes. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and center island. Low maintenance yard. Large master, huge walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
