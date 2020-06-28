All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 814 814 W San Mateo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
814 814 W San Mateo Dr
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:11 PM

814 814 W San Mateo Dr

814 West San Mateo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

814 West San Mateo Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
A short commute plus the resort life equals a perfect corporate rental housing in this beautiful fully furnished, one bedroom, one bath condominium in the heart of Scottsdale. Just thirty minutes from downtown Phoenix, this area is replete with five-star restaurants, spas, shopping, art galleries, and multiple golf courses. All the beauty and charm that Scottsdale has to offer at your fingertips.

Phoenixs economy is as hot as its weather, and Fortune 500 companies Apollo Group, Intel, Dignity Health, Avnet, Freeport-McMoRan, ASU, Republic Services, and InSight Enterprises round out its burgeoning commerce sector, all well within thirty minutes drive from this corporate rental resort home. Scottsdale is a great place to get well, boasting the likes of The Scottsdale Lincoln Health Network, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale Healthcare, and Magellan Health. Its more than that as major firms like General Dynamics, CVS Caremark, Go Daddy, The Vanguard Group, Troon Golf, Scottsdale Insurance Company, and Taylor Morrison Home also call this rising community home. Its less than twenty minutes drive to either Scottsdale Airport or Sky Harbor International, and with the 101 just two minutes off, youve got the rest of the area within quick reach, too.

Theres so much to do here in the Valley of the Sun. Try your luck at Talking Stick Casino and Resort or Casino Arizona, or shop at Fashion Square Mall, Old Town, or Kierland Commons/Scottsdale Quarter all about five minutes away. You can hike Camelback Mountain or one of the many nearby hiking or biking trails. Speaking of walking, you can walk to Silverado Golf Course, adjacent to the property, and there are several nearby courses to keep your golf game well honed. Many major events are hosted in this region, too, including the Arabian Horse Show, The Phoenix Open, the Barrett Jackson Auto Show, Scottsdale Culinary Festival, Scottsdale Arts Festival, and even Major League Baseball Spring Training in February and March. When you ge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 814 W San Mateo Dr have any available units?
814 814 W San Mateo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 814 814 W San Mateo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
814 814 W San Mateo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 814 W San Mateo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 814 814 W San Mateo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 814 814 W San Mateo Dr offer parking?
No, 814 814 W San Mateo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 814 814 W San Mateo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 814 W San Mateo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 814 W San Mateo Dr have a pool?
No, 814 814 W San Mateo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 814 814 W San Mateo Dr have accessible units?
No, 814 814 W San Mateo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 814 814 W San Mateo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 814 W San Mateo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 814 W San Mateo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 814 W San Mateo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College