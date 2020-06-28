814 814 W San Mateo Dr

Amenities

A short commute plus the resort life equals a perfect corporate rental housing in this beautiful fully furnished, one bedroom, one bath condominium in the heart of Scottsdale. Just thirty minutes from downtown Phoenix, this area is replete with five-star restaurants, spas, shopping, art galleries, and multiple golf courses. All the beauty and charm that Scottsdale has to offer at your fingertips.



Phoenixs economy is as hot as its weather, and Fortune 500 companies Apollo Group, Intel, Dignity Health, Avnet, Freeport-McMoRan, ASU, Republic Services, and InSight Enterprises round out its burgeoning commerce sector, all well within thirty minutes drive from this corporate rental resort home. Scottsdale is a great place to get well, boasting the likes of The Scottsdale Lincoln Health Network, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale Healthcare, and Magellan Health. Its more than that as major firms like General Dynamics, CVS Caremark, Go Daddy, The Vanguard Group, Troon Golf, Scottsdale Insurance Company, and Taylor Morrison Home also call this rising community home. Its less than twenty minutes drive to either Scottsdale Airport or Sky Harbor International, and with the 101 just two minutes off, youve got the rest of the area within quick reach, too.



Theres so much to do here in the Valley of the Sun. Try your luck at Talking Stick Casino and Resort or Casino Arizona, or shop at Fashion Square Mall, Old Town, or Kierland Commons/Scottsdale Quarter all about five minutes away. You can hike Camelback Mountain or one of the many nearby hiking or biking trails. Speaking of walking, you can walk to Silverado Golf Course, adjacent to the property, and there are several nearby courses to keep your golf game well honed. Many major events are hosted in this region, too, including the Arabian Horse Show, The Phoenix Open, the Barrett Jackson Auto Show, Scottsdale Culinary Festival, Scottsdale Arts Festival, and even Major League Baseball Spring Training in February and March. When you ge