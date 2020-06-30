All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

7660 S Higley Road

7660 South Higley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7660 South Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ 85142

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Basement house like 2 homes in one property - Property Id: 99284

Perfect opportunity to have private living space for your loved one. Basement is as second house. Independent huge kitchen, 3 bedroom, living room, washer/dryer and lots of cabinets in the basement.

Enjoy one acre backyard for storing that RV and lots of car with no nuances of HOA Or to enjoy your gardening hobby.

Bring your dream in this house where each person of your family can have their own room. South Mountain is next door for great hike and dirt biking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99284
Property Id 99284

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4692476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7660 S Higley Road have any available units?
7660 S Higley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 7660 S Higley Road have?
Some of 7660 S Higley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7660 S Higley Road currently offering any rent specials?
7660 S Higley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7660 S Higley Road pet-friendly?
No, 7660 S Higley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 7660 S Higley Road offer parking?
No, 7660 S Higley Road does not offer parking.
Does 7660 S Higley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7660 S Higley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7660 S Higley Road have a pool?
No, 7660 S Higley Road does not have a pool.
Does 7660 S Higley Road have accessible units?
No, 7660 S Higley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7660 S Higley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7660 S Higley Road has units with dishwashers.
