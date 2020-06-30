7660 S Higley Road

Amenities
Basement house like 2 homes in one property - Property Id: 99284
Perfect opportunity to have private living space for your loved one. Basement is as second house. Independent huge kitchen, 3 bedroom, living room, washer/dryer and lots of cabinets in the basement.
Enjoy one acre backyard for storing that RV and lots of car with no nuances of HOA Or to enjoy your gardening hobby.
Bring your dream in this house where each person of your family can have their own room. South Mountain is next door for great hike and dirt biking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99284
No Pets Allowed
