7660 S Higley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Basement house like 2 homes in one property - Property Id: 99284



Perfect opportunity to have private living space for your loved one. Basement is as second house. Independent huge kitchen, 3 bedroom, living room, washer/dryer and lots of cabinets in the basement.



Enjoy one acre backyard for storing that RV and lots of car with no nuances of HOA Or to enjoy your gardening hobby.



Bring your dream in this house where each person of your family can have their own room. South Mountain is next door for great hike and dirt biking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99284

Property Id 99284



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4692476)