Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

765 E ORCHID Lane

765 East Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

765 East Orchid Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
Stunning 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Gilbert with brand new carpet and paint! This single-level home is ready for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring, spacious Eat-in kitchen, kitchen, kitchen island, Desert front, grass back. Additional highlights include breakfast bar, master bedroom walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower & tub, and an inside laundry! Other amenities include 3 car garage, ceiling fans throughout home, tile & carpet! Great Location near shopping centers, restaurants and schools & parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 E ORCHID Lane have any available units?
765 E ORCHID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 E ORCHID Lane have?
Some of 765 E ORCHID Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 E ORCHID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
765 E ORCHID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 E ORCHID Lane pet-friendly?
No, 765 E ORCHID Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 765 E ORCHID Lane offer parking?
Yes, 765 E ORCHID Lane offers parking.
Does 765 E ORCHID Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 E ORCHID Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 E ORCHID Lane have a pool?
No, 765 E ORCHID Lane does not have a pool.
Does 765 E ORCHID Lane have accessible units?
No, 765 E ORCHID Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 765 E ORCHID Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 E ORCHID Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
