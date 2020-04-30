765 E ORCHID Lane

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Gilbert with brand new carpet and paint! This single-level home is ready for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring, spacious Eat-in kitchen, kitchen, kitchen island, Desert front, grass back. Additional highlights include breakfast bar, master bedroom walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower & tub, and an inside laundry! Other amenities include 3 car garage, ceiling fans throughout home, tile & carpet! Great Location near shopping centers, restaurants and schools & parks!