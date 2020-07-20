717 W Sagebrush St

Amenities

New laminated flooring in bedroom. Spacious 3 Bedroom & Double door Den that could be converted to 4th BR. Gorgeous diagonal 18' tile in all the right places. Kitchen has island, upgraded cabinetry, potted shelves overlooking family room. Eat in breakfast nook area, overlooking the lovely backyard. Separate living/dining area. Master Bedroom with Bay window extension,Double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans. Backyard features large covered patio with extended wall courtyard. You won't be disappointed in this home. Close to 101 & I-60 access. Plenty of shopping amenities in the city of Gilbert. Corner lot for added privacy