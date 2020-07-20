All apartments in Gilbert
717 W Sagebrush St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

717 W Sagebrush St

717 W Sagebrush St · No Longer Available
Location

717 W Sagebrush St, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
New laminated flooring in bedroom. Spacious 3 Bedroom & Double door Den that could be converted to 4th BR. Gorgeous diagonal 18' tile in all the right places. Kitchen has island, upgraded cabinetry, potted shelves overlooking family room. Eat in breakfast nook area, overlooking the lovely backyard. Separate living/dining area. Master Bedroom with Bay window extension,Double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans. Backyard features large covered patio with extended wall courtyard. You won't be disappointed in this home. Close to 101 & I-60 access. Plenty of shopping amenities in the city of Gilbert. Corner lot for added privacy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 W Sagebrush St have any available units?
717 W Sagebrush St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 W Sagebrush St have?
Some of 717 W Sagebrush St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 W Sagebrush St currently offering any rent specials?
717 W Sagebrush St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 W Sagebrush St pet-friendly?
No, 717 W Sagebrush St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 717 W Sagebrush St offer parking?
Yes, 717 W Sagebrush St offers parking.
Does 717 W Sagebrush St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 W Sagebrush St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 W Sagebrush St have a pool?
No, 717 W Sagebrush St does not have a pool.
Does 717 W Sagebrush St have accessible units?
No, 717 W Sagebrush St does not have accessible units.
Does 717 W Sagebrush St have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 W Sagebrush St does not have units with dishwashers.
