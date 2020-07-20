All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 708 S RIATA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
708 S RIATA Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:57 PM

708 S RIATA Street

708 South Riata Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

708 South Riata Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This well upgraded property is everything one needs. From top to bottom there is no detail missed. Quartz countertops throughout, hardwood floors, brand new appliances and fixtures, this home is move-in ready. Enjoy your backyard oasis with your built in BBQ, with stone tile, fire-pit seating, relax with the pond, play in your pool and practice your putting game on the synthetic green. This is an entertainers palace with a full wet bar in the basement and media room for your entertaining desires. This home offers extreme convenience as you're steps away from the neighborhood park, Lifetime Gym, downtown Gilbert bars, restaurants and shops. Make this your next home and come see this today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 S RIATA Street have any available units?
708 S RIATA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 S RIATA Street have?
Some of 708 S RIATA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 S RIATA Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 S RIATA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 S RIATA Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 S RIATA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 708 S RIATA Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 S RIATA Street offers parking.
Does 708 S RIATA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 S RIATA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 S RIATA Street have a pool?
Yes, 708 S RIATA Street has a pool.
Does 708 S RIATA Street have accessible units?
No, 708 S RIATA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 S RIATA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 S RIATA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College