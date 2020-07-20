708 S RIATA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This well upgraded property is everything one needs. From top to bottom there is no detail missed. Quartz countertops throughout, hardwood floors, brand new appliances and fixtures, this home is move-in ready. Enjoy your backyard oasis with your built in BBQ, with stone tile, fire-pit seating, relax with the pond, play in your pool and practice your putting game on the synthetic green. This is an entertainers palace with a full wet bar in the basement and media room for your entertaining desires. This home offers extreme convenience as you're steps away from the neighborhood park, Lifetime Gym, downtown Gilbert bars, restaurants and shops. Make this your next home and come see this today.