All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 7030 S San Jacinto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
7030 S San Jacinto
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:18 PM

7030 S San Jacinto

7030 South San Jacinto Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7030 South San Jacinto Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom Seville home. Home features low maintenance front landscaping, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and neutral paint and flooring throughout. Beautiful spacious kitchen with island, black appliances, and eat-in area. Master bedroom has a full bath with double sinks, spacious walk-in closet, and a private exit.
Property available Now

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1295
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 S San Jacinto have any available units?
7030 S San Jacinto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 7030 S San Jacinto currently offering any rent specials?
7030 S San Jacinto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 S San Jacinto pet-friendly?
Yes, 7030 S San Jacinto is pet friendly.
Does 7030 S San Jacinto offer parking?
Yes, 7030 S San Jacinto offers parking.
Does 7030 S San Jacinto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 S San Jacinto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 S San Jacinto have a pool?
No, 7030 S San Jacinto does not have a pool.
Does 7030 S San Jacinto have accessible units?
No, 7030 S San Jacinto does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 S San Jacinto have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 S San Jacinto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 S San Jacinto have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 S San Jacinto does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College