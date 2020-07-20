7030 S San Jacinto

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom Seville home. Home features low maintenance front landscaping, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and neutral paint and flooring throughout. Beautiful spacious kitchen with island, black appliances, and eat-in area. Master bedroom has a full bath with double sinks, spacious walk-in closet, and a private exit.

Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1295

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

