7030 S PORTLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

ONE OF A KIND with custom guest house! Move in ready, highly upgraded Toll Brothers home includes a wall of glass stacking door, signature ''dream kitchen'', wood look tile thru-out & a spa like master bathroom! ''Built for entertainment'' backyard has a HUGE pool,incredible mountain/sunset views, brick pizza oven & b/i bbq under custom patio cover. Custom bar area for your guests, concrete ping pong / dining table, hot tub, gas firepit, low maintenance landscape & synthetic grass is beautiful. Guests can retire to their custom casita, also upgraded, and completely separate from the main home w/its own back patio, kitchenette & bathrm. Solar system & battery system keep expenses super low. Pool & yard maint. included. When I said ONE OF A KIND, I meant it! Ask for full upgrade/features lis