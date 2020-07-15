All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
7030 S PORTLAND Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

7030 S PORTLAND Avenue

7030 South Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7030 South Portland Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
ONE OF A KIND with custom guest house! Move in ready, highly upgraded Toll Brothers home includes a wall of glass stacking door, signature ''dream kitchen'', wood look tile thru-out & a spa like master bathroom! ''Built for entertainment'' backyard has a HUGE pool,incredible mountain/sunset views, brick pizza oven & b/i bbq under custom patio cover. Custom bar area for your guests, concrete ping pong / dining table, hot tub, gas firepit, low maintenance landscape & synthetic grass is beautiful. Guests can retire to their custom casita, also upgraded, and completely separate from the main home w/its own back patio, kitchenette & bathrm. Solar system & battery system keep expenses super low. Pool & yard maint. included. When I said ONE OF A KIND, I meant it! Ask for full upgrade/features lis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue have any available units?
7030 S PORTLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue have?
Some of 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7030 S PORTLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7030 S PORTLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College