Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM

691 N Sparrow Court

691 N Sparrow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

691 N Sparrow Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spotless newer luxury rental in Gilbert. Gorgeous 2058 sq ft property with 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus a den and a huge loft. The downstairs is all tile with an open modern kitchen, quartz countertops, white cabinets, upgraded flooring, kitchen backsplash, stainless appliances including refrigerator, two-tone interior paint, window blinds and so much more. This property is wide open and bright with dramatic 9ft ceilings, abundant kitchen prep space and covered patio. All new appliances including tankless water heater and water softener. The backyard features a large paver section ready for your outdoor entertaining or enjoying the AZ sunshine. Gated community with resort-like swimming pool and ramada. Close to top schools, employment and dining. Traditional and virtual showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 N Sparrow Court have any available units?
691 N Sparrow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 N Sparrow Court have?
Some of 691 N Sparrow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 N Sparrow Court currently offering any rent specials?
691 N Sparrow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 N Sparrow Court pet-friendly?
No, 691 N Sparrow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 691 N Sparrow Court offer parking?
No, 691 N Sparrow Court does not offer parking.
Does 691 N Sparrow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 N Sparrow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 N Sparrow Court have a pool?
Yes, 691 N Sparrow Court has a pool.
Does 691 N Sparrow Court have accessible units?
No, 691 N Sparrow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 691 N Sparrow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 N Sparrow Court has units with dishwashers.
