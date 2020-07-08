All apartments in Gilbert
691 N BAY Drive
691 N BAY Drive

691 N Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

691 N Bay Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand new family home in a fantastic neighborhood. Close to 101 & 60 for easy access to moving around the valley. There are 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and close to community pool and center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 N BAY Drive have any available units?
691 N BAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 N BAY Drive have?
Some of 691 N BAY Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 N BAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
691 N BAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 N BAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 691 N BAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 691 N BAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 691 N BAY Drive offers parking.
Does 691 N BAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 N BAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 N BAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 691 N BAY Drive has a pool.
Does 691 N BAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 691 N BAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 691 N BAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 N BAY Drive has units with dishwashers.

