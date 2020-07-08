Brand new family home in a fantastic neighborhood. Close to 101 & 60 for easy access to moving around the valley. There are 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and close to community pool and center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 691 N BAY Drive have any available units?
691 N BAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 N BAY Drive have?
Some of 691 N BAY Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 N BAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
691 N BAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.