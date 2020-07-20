All apartments in Gilbert
6851 S BIRDIE Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

6851 S BIRDIE Way

6851 South Birdie Way · No Longer Available
Location

6851 South Birdie Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite single family residence with 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, 2608 sf, BRAND NEW CARPET AND INTERIOR PAINT, a SPARKLING POOL with BRAND NEW DECKING, and a fabulous open, family oriented floorplan with ATTACHED CASITA with separate bathroom and entrance. BUILT IN DESK and study area plus DEN. Gourmet kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, KITCHEN ISLAND, and stunning GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Unbelievable neighborhood. Gorgeous home. Spectacular opportunity! Call today to schedule a showing appointment!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6851 S BIRDIE Way have any available units?
6851 S BIRDIE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6851 S BIRDIE Way have?
Some of 6851 S BIRDIE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6851 S BIRDIE Way currently offering any rent specials?
6851 S BIRDIE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6851 S BIRDIE Way pet-friendly?
No, 6851 S BIRDIE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 6851 S BIRDIE Way offer parking?
Yes, 6851 S BIRDIE Way offers parking.
Does 6851 S BIRDIE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6851 S BIRDIE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6851 S BIRDIE Way have a pool?
Yes, 6851 S BIRDIE Way has a pool.
Does 6851 S BIRDIE Way have accessible units?
No, 6851 S BIRDIE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6851 S BIRDIE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6851 S BIRDIE Way has units with dishwashers.
