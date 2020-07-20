6851 S BIRDIE Way

Amenities

Exquisite single family residence with 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, 2608 sf, BRAND NEW CARPET AND INTERIOR PAINT, a SPARKLING POOL with BRAND NEW DECKING, and a fabulous open, family oriented floorplan with ATTACHED CASITA with separate bathroom and entrance. BUILT IN DESK and study area plus DEN. Gourmet kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, KITCHEN ISLAND, and stunning GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Unbelievable neighborhood. Gorgeous home. Spectacular opportunity! Call today to schedule a showing appointment!!!