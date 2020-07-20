All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 6836 South Street Andrews Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
6836 South Street Andrews Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6836 South Street Andrews Way

6836 South Saint Andrews Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6836 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in a Gated Community in Seville with views of the Golf Course!! This home features 2 bedrooms plus a den, a spacious Great Room with a split floor plan. Neutral colored carpet and tile with new interior paint throughout the home. Kitchen features gorgeous maple cabinets, granite counter tops and S/S appliances. **Landscaping and pool service are provided**
*Property available 3/15/19.

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1300
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) max 2 small dogs only
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 3/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6836 South Street Andrews Way have any available units?
6836 South Street Andrews Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6836 South Street Andrews Way have?
Some of 6836 South Street Andrews Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6836 South Street Andrews Way currently offering any rent specials?
6836 South Street Andrews Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 South Street Andrews Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6836 South Street Andrews Way is pet friendly.
Does 6836 South Street Andrews Way offer parking?
No, 6836 South Street Andrews Way does not offer parking.
Does 6836 South Street Andrews Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 South Street Andrews Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 South Street Andrews Way have a pool?
Yes, 6836 South Street Andrews Way has a pool.
Does 6836 South Street Andrews Way have accessible units?
No, 6836 South Street Andrews Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 South Street Andrews Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 South Street Andrews Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College