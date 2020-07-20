6836 South Street Andrews Way

Amenities

Beautiful Home in a Gated Community in Seville with views of the Golf Course!! This home features 2 bedrooms plus a den, a spacious Great Room with a split floor plan. Neutral colored carpet and tile with new interior paint throughout the home. Kitchen features gorgeous maple cabinets, granite counter tops and S/S appliances. **Landscaping and pool service are provided**

*Property available 3/15/19.



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1300

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) max 2 small dogs only

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 3/15/19

