Gilbert, AZ
660 W Scott
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

660 W Scott

660 West Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

660 West Scott Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Silverhawke

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
660 w. Scott e-guadalupew-cooper 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath single family home, approximately 1,900 sf, granite counter tops, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, frig, washer, dryer, microwave, backyard fountain, close to 60 freeway, schools and shopping, 3-car garage, $1,595, available September 1, 2018, $35 application fee per adult. $150 admin fee, $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months, $200 additional pet deposit per pet, no pit bulls. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 W Scott have any available units?
660 W Scott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 W Scott have?
Some of 660 W Scott's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 W Scott currently offering any rent specials?
660 W Scott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 W Scott pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 W Scott is pet friendly.
Does 660 W Scott offer parking?
Yes, 660 W Scott offers parking.
Does 660 W Scott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 W Scott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 W Scott have a pool?
No, 660 W Scott does not have a pool.
Does 660 W Scott have accessible units?
No, 660 W Scott does not have accessible units.
Does 660 W Scott have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 W Scott has units with dishwashers.

