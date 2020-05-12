6544 S OAKWOOD Way

Amenities
Amazing home in Estados @ Seville Golf & Country Club. Premium Oversized Lot, Private Front Courtyard, HUGE Chef's Kitchen Open to Family Room includes granite, Gas Range, Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Custom paint, Shutters throughout. Pebble-tec pool/spa. Lush Green Landscaping in backyard, artificial grass in the front yard. Private Community Amenities Include Country Club w/ Clubhouse, 3 pools, Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis, Full Health Club Facility & Cafe(membership req). Get it before its gone!!