All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 6544 S OAKWOOD Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
6544 S OAKWOOD Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:11 AM

6544 S OAKWOOD Way

6544 South Oakwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6544 South Oakwood Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing home in Estados @ Seville Golf & Country Club. Premium Oversized Lot, Private Front Courtyard, HUGE Chef's Kitchen Open to Family Room includes granite, Gas Range, Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Custom paint, Shutters throughout. Pebble-tec pool/spa. Lush Green Landscaping in backyard, artificial grass in the front yard. Private Community Amenities Include Country Club w/ Clubhouse, 3 pools, Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis, Full Health Club Facility & Cafe(membership req). Get it before its gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6544 S OAKWOOD Way have any available units?
6544 S OAKWOOD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6544 S OAKWOOD Way have?
Some of 6544 S OAKWOOD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6544 S OAKWOOD Way currently offering any rent specials?
6544 S OAKWOOD Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 S OAKWOOD Way pet-friendly?
No, 6544 S OAKWOOD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 6544 S OAKWOOD Way offer parking?
Yes, 6544 S OAKWOOD Way does offer parking.
Does 6544 S OAKWOOD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 S OAKWOOD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 S OAKWOOD Way have a pool?
Yes, 6544 S OAKWOOD Way has a pool.
Does 6544 S OAKWOOD Way have accessible units?
No, 6544 S OAKWOOD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 S OAKWOOD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6544 S OAKWOOD Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College