Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001)

645 East Desert Lane · No Longer Available
Location

645 East Desert Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Remarkable horse property with HUGE yard! - This home is a remarkable horse property in the heart of Gilbert! Property at just under an acre, RV parking, HUGE yard, barn, an enormous pull through 4 car garage, workshop, covered patio and a private heated pool, it is a beauty! This home is breathtaking! Open spacious floor plan throughout, and an outstanding kitchen with double ovens, beautiful cook top, walk in pantry, and plenty of counter space makes for a cook's dream! Additional features are built in BBQ, covered patio, outdoor dining area, covered horse stalls, tack shed, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, Guest Suite, etc. With 4 bedroom and 3 and a half bathrooms, there is plenty of room to call home!

(RLNE2774727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) have any available units?
645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) have?
Some of 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001)'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) currently offering any rent specials?
645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) pet-friendly?
No, 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) offer parking?
Yes, 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) offers parking.
Does 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) have a pool?
Yes, 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) has a pool.
Does 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) have accessible units?
No, 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) does not have accessible units.
Does 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001) does not have units with dishwashers.

