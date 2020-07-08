645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001)

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan guest suite bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Remarkable horse property with HUGE yard! - This home is a remarkable horse property in the heart of Gilbert! Property at just under an acre, RV parking, HUGE yard, barn, an enormous pull through 4 car garage, workshop, covered patio and a private heated pool, it is a beauty! This home is breathtaking! Open spacious floor plan throughout, and an outstanding kitchen with double ovens, beautiful cook top, walk in pantry, and plenty of counter space makes for a cook's dream! Additional features are built in BBQ, covered patio, outdoor dining area, covered horse stalls, tack shed, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, Guest Suite, etc. With 4 bedroom and 3 and a half bathrooms, there is plenty of room to call home!



(RLNE2774727)