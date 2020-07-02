All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:25 PM

642 S Bahama Dr

642 South Bahama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

642 South Bahama Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bae96cd027 ----
***Available To View On April 25th, 2019***

.One level single family home.
.Formal dining room.
.Living room with vaulted ceilings and with tile shelves.
. Family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and plant shelves.
.Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and an island counter top.
.Laundry room inside w/ hookups.
.Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and plant shelves.
.Master bathroom, with vaulted ceilings, separate bathtub and shower and double sinks.
.Front yard with desert landscape and auto watering system.
.2 Car garage with auto opener.

*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
.This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
.Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
.An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
.On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed.
.Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar.
.Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property.
.We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

*Security Deposits:
? $1,150.00 Refundable
? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 S Bahama Dr have any available units?
642 S Bahama Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 S Bahama Dr have?
Some of 642 S Bahama Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 S Bahama Dr currently offering any rent specials?
642 S Bahama Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 S Bahama Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 S Bahama Dr is pet friendly.
Does 642 S Bahama Dr offer parking?
Yes, 642 S Bahama Dr offers parking.
Does 642 S Bahama Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 S Bahama Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 S Bahama Dr have a pool?
No, 642 S Bahama Dr does not have a pool.
Does 642 S Bahama Dr have accessible units?
No, 642 S Bahama Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 642 S Bahama Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 S Bahama Dr has units with dishwashers.

