642 S Bahama Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bae96cd027 ----

***Available To View On April 25th, 2019***



.One level single family home.

.Formal dining room.

.Living room with vaulted ceilings and with tile shelves.

. Family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and plant shelves.

.Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and an island counter top.

.Laundry room inside w/ hookups.

.Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and plant shelves.

.Master bathroom, with vaulted ceilings, separate bathtub and shower and double sinks.

.Front yard with desert landscape and auto watering system.

.2 Car garage with auto opener.



*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.

.This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.

.Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.

.An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.

.On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed.

.Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar.

.Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property.

.We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



*Security Deposits:

? $1,150.00 Refundable

? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee



*Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox. .