64 West Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Dave Brown Lamoreaux Farms
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled with tons of natural light. Brand new dishwasher and W/D hook up. No carpet - tile throughout. Finished Nickel hardware and ceiling fans throughout. Window seat in living room with hidden storage. Must see!!
(RLNE5605935)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 W Betsy Ln have any available units?
64 W Betsy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 W Betsy Ln have?
Some of 64 W Betsy Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 W Betsy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
64 W Betsy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 W Betsy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 W Betsy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 64 W Betsy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 64 W Betsy Ln offers parking.
Does 64 W Betsy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 W Betsy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 W Betsy Ln have a pool?
No, 64 W Betsy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 64 W Betsy Ln have accessible units?
No, 64 W Betsy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 64 W Betsy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 W Betsy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)