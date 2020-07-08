All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 6365 S 154TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
6365 S 154TH Street
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

6365 S 154TH Street

6365 South 154th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6365 South 154th Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 S 154TH Street have any available units?
6365 S 154TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6365 S 154TH Street have?
Some of 6365 S 154TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 S 154TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6365 S 154TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 S 154TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6365 S 154TH Street offers parking.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have a pool?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 S 154TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College