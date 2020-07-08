Rent Calculator
6365 S 154TH Street
6365 S 154TH Street
6365 South 154th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6365 South 154th Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have any available units?
6365 S 154TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6365 S 154TH Street have?
Some of 6365 S 154TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6365 S 154TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6365 S 154TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 S 154TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6365 S 154TH Street offers parking.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have a pool?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6365 S 154TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 S 154TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 S 154TH Street has units with dishwashers.
