All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 6251 S Legend Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
6251 S Legend Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

6251 S Legend Ct

6251 South Legend Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6251 South Legend Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Nearest Cross Streets are Higley and Chandler Heights
Bedrooms: 3 + Den
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 2,248
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

This 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert Seville community home is on a quiet cul-de-sac lot and has many upgrades throughout. Flooring includes travertine tile and wood flooring through all high traffic areas and upgraded neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Separate living room and family rooms and open floor plan offers plenty of living space. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, pantry, tons of upgraded maple kitchen cabinets, dining area and stainless steel appliances including microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range. Master suite include patio door to the backyard, large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer and private bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Oversized backyard with separate grass areas, large patio cover, extended patio and private pool with amazing waterfall, grotto and slide. Three car garage offers tons of extra storage.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 S Legend Ct have any available units?
6251 S Legend Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6251 S Legend Ct have?
Some of 6251 S Legend Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 S Legend Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6251 S Legend Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 S Legend Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6251 S Legend Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6251 S Legend Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6251 S Legend Ct offers parking.
Does 6251 S Legend Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 S Legend Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 S Legend Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6251 S Legend Ct has a pool.
Does 6251 S Legend Ct have accessible units?
No, 6251 S Legend Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 S Legend Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6251 S Legend Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College