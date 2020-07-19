6251 S Legend Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Nearest Cross Streets are Higley and Chandler Heights

Bedrooms: 3 + Den

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 2,248

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------



This 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert Seville community home is on a quiet cul-de-sac lot and has many upgrades throughout. Flooring includes travertine tile and wood flooring through all high traffic areas and upgraded neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Separate living room and family rooms and open floor plan offers plenty of living space. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, pantry, tons of upgraded maple kitchen cabinets, dining area and stainless steel appliances including microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range. Master suite include patio door to the backyard, large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer and private bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Oversized backyard with separate grass areas, large patio cover, extended patio and private pool with amazing waterfall, grotto and slide. Three car garage offers tons of extra storage.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.