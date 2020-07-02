All apartments in Gilbert
6248 S MOCCASIN Trail
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

6248 S MOCCASIN Trail

6248 South Moccasin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6248 South Moccasin Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful single-level home has 4 true bedrooms, 2 bath + formal living & formal dining room! Large kitchen w/island is open to large family room. Tons of cabinets in kitchen + large buffet. Eat-in Kitchen w/breakfast nook or island seating. Split floor plan. Large Master Bdrm. Master Bath has double sinks, separate tub/shower & large walk-in closet! Hall bath has double sinks. Very large laundryroom. New carpet, laminate flooring & paint throughout. A true 3-Car Garage! RV Gate. Located in gorgeous Seville. Golf, shopping, dining, freeways all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail have any available units?
6248 S MOCCASIN Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail have?
Some of 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6248 S MOCCASIN Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail offers parking.
Does 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail have a pool?
No, 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail have accessible units?
No, 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 S MOCCASIN Trail has units with dishwashers.

