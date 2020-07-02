6248 S MOCCASIN Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful single-level home has 4 true bedrooms, 2 bath + formal living & formal dining room! Large kitchen w/island is open to large family room. Tons of cabinets in kitchen + large buffet. Eat-in Kitchen w/breakfast nook or island seating. Split floor plan. Large Master Bdrm. Master Bath has double sinks, separate tub/shower & large walk-in closet! Hall bath has double sinks. Very large laundryroom. New carpet, laminate flooring & paint throughout. A true 3-Car Garage! RV Gate. Located in gorgeous Seville. Golf, shopping, dining, freeways all nearby.