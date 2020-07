Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets microwave bathtub range refrigerator

Vacant and move-in ready! Very desirable neighborhood, Neutral colors-open floor plan. Formal dining with lovely bay window and open staircase. Center island in the kitchen with gas range & built in microwave. Refrigerator provided. Huge family room (Vaulted ceilings). Master bath with separate garden tub and large walk-in closet. Big back yard with lawn.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.