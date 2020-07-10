579 West Tumbleweed Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*****Occupied through August 31st*****



Absolutely gorgeous move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home W/ PRIVATE SPARKLING DIVING POOL in Gilbert! Conveniently located off of Cooper & Warner in the highly sought after "Cantamar" Community!

Lots of upgrades! This well maintained home includes vaulted ceilings, gorgeous interior two tone paint, fireplace, upgraded remodeled kitchen with stunning granite slab countertops, newer cabinets, spice rack, and all stainless appliances included! The entire home has newer upgraded flooring, neutral 18'' ceramic tile in kitchen, family room, hallways & bathrooms. Plush carpet in bedrooms, & living room. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, newer vanities, sinks & granite. Tiled tub in hall bath & tiled master shower with a beautiful glass door. The resort like backyard features a private sparkling diving pool! Pavers & newer Low E vinyl windows on back of home & new french style slider. ***POOL SERVICE INCLUDED***



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 9/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.