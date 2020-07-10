All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

579 West Tumbleweed Road

579 West Tumbleweed Road · No Longer Available
Location

579 West Tumbleweed Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*****Occupied through August 31st*****

Absolutely gorgeous move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home W/ PRIVATE SPARKLING DIVING POOL in Gilbert! Conveniently located off of Cooper & Warner in the highly sought after "Cantamar" Community!
Lots of upgrades! This well maintained home includes vaulted ceilings, gorgeous interior two tone paint, fireplace, upgraded remodeled kitchen with stunning granite slab countertops, newer cabinets, spice rack, and all stainless appliances included! The entire home has newer upgraded flooring, neutral 18'' ceramic tile in kitchen, family room, hallways & bathrooms. Plush carpet in bedrooms, & living room. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, newer vanities, sinks & granite. Tiled tub in hall bath & tiled master shower with a beautiful glass door. The resort like backyard features a private sparkling diving pool! Pavers & newer Low E vinyl windows on back of home & new french style slider. ***POOL SERVICE INCLUDED***

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 9/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 West Tumbleweed Road have any available units?
579 West Tumbleweed Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 West Tumbleweed Road have?
Some of 579 West Tumbleweed Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 West Tumbleweed Road currently offering any rent specials?
579 West Tumbleweed Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 West Tumbleweed Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 West Tumbleweed Road is pet friendly.
Does 579 West Tumbleweed Road offer parking?
No, 579 West Tumbleweed Road does not offer parking.
Does 579 West Tumbleweed Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 West Tumbleweed Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 West Tumbleweed Road have a pool?
Yes, 579 West Tumbleweed Road has a pool.
Does 579 West Tumbleweed Road have accessible units?
No, 579 West Tumbleweed Road does not have accessible units.
Does 579 West Tumbleweed Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 West Tumbleweed Road does not have units with dishwashers.

