Gilbert, AZ
528 E Kyle Ct
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

528 E Kyle Ct

528 East Kyle Court · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Location

528 East Kyle Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now available - Rental home in Neely Farms with a pool and in a cul-de-sac! The home has 2 extra rooms that can be used as a bedroom, office or den.

(RLNE5488300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 E Kyle Ct have any available units?
528 E Kyle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 528 E Kyle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
528 E Kyle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 E Kyle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 E Kyle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 528 E Kyle Ct offer parking?
No, 528 E Kyle Ct does not offer parking.
Does 528 E Kyle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 E Kyle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 E Kyle Ct have a pool?
Yes, 528 E Kyle Ct has a pool.
Does 528 E Kyle Ct have accessible units?
No, 528 E Kyle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 528 E Kyle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 E Kyle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 E Kyle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 E Kyle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
