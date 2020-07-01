All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 521 South Seawynds Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
521 South Seawynds Boulevard
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:27 PM

521 South Seawynds Boulevard

521 South Seawynds Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

521 South Seawynds Boulevard, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 2 bedroom home in the Islands community - Former model on a corner lot across from the pool and park - Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, incredible countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Gorgeous flooring throughout! 2-car garage! 1/2 block to the lake! Great community with pool! Close to wonderful food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 South Seawynds Boulevard have any available units?
521 South Seawynds Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 521 South Seawynds Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
521 South Seawynds Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 South Seawynds Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 521 South Seawynds Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 521 South Seawynds Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 521 South Seawynds Boulevard offers parking.
Does 521 South Seawynds Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 South Seawynds Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 South Seawynds Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 521 South Seawynds Boulevard has a pool.
Does 521 South Seawynds Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 521 South Seawynds Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 521 South Seawynds Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 South Seawynds Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 South Seawynds Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 South Seawynds Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College