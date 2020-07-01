521 South Seawynds Boulevard

Amenities

Fabulous 2 bedroom home in the Islands community - Former model on a corner lot across from the pool and park - Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, incredible countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Gorgeous flooring throughout! 2-car garage! 1/2 block to the lake! Great community with pool! Close to wonderful food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



